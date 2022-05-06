Adding lemon in ration bill proves costly for Kapurthala jail official

Jail minister Harjot Singh Bains has ordered the suspension of Kapurthala jail superintendent Gurnam Lal for mismanagement and allegedly siphoning off the ration meant for inmates.

The jail official, among other irregularities, had shown purchase of 50 kilograms of lemon even as the inmates claimed that lemons were never used in the kitchen, according to findings of the probe committee. The purchase was shown between April 15 and 30, when lemon prices were hovering above ₹200 per kilogram.

Following several complaints of inmates, ADGP (prisons) Verinder Kumar had sent a DIG (prison) and accounts official to conduct a surprise check at the jail on May 1.

The probe panel in its report found that quality of food given to the inmates was poor and the quantity was not adequate as fixed by the jail manual. For example, each chapatti weighed less than 50 grams, which indicated that several quintals of flour had been embezzled. The jail official had bought vegetables for five days, but inmates got in only on four days, stated the report.

The report also mentioned non-availability of medicine, poor maintenance of the premises and lack of control over junior officials.

“During the surprise check, it was established that the jail superintendent was not having full control on the administration of the jail as per the manual. The officer has been found lax towards his duties and in administration of jail, besides the prelim reports of mismanagement in jail and embezzlement in utilisation of funds,” summarised the ADGP in a five-page dossier to the minister.

Following this, the minister ordered the additional chief secretary to immediately place Gurnam Lal under suspension. Lal, who is a BSF official on deputation in the Punjab jail department, will also be chargesheeted for the lapses, said sources.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON