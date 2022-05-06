Adding lemon in ration bill proves costly for Kapurthala jail official
Jail minister Harjot Singh Bains has ordered the suspension of Kapurthala jail superintendent Gurnam Lal for mismanagement and allegedly siphoning off the ration meant for inmates.
The jail official, among other irregularities, had shown purchase of 50 kilograms of lemon even as the inmates claimed that lemons were never used in the kitchen, according to findings of the probe committee. The purchase was shown between April 15 and 30, when lemon prices were hovering above ₹200 per kilogram.
Following several complaints of inmates, ADGP (prisons) Verinder Kumar had sent a DIG (prison) and accounts official to conduct a surprise check at the jail on May 1.
The probe panel in its report found that quality of food given to the inmates was poor and the quantity was not adequate as fixed by the jail manual. For example, each chapatti weighed less than 50 grams, which indicated that several quintals of flour had been embezzled. The jail official had bought vegetables for five days, but inmates got in only on four days, stated the report.
The report also mentioned non-availability of medicine, poor maintenance of the premises and lack of control over junior officials.
“During the surprise check, it was established that the jail superintendent was not having full control on the administration of the jail as per the manual. The officer has been found lax towards his duties and in administration of jail, besides the prelim reports of mismanagement in jail and embezzlement in utilisation of funds,” summarised the ADGP in a five-page dossier to the minister.
Following this, the minister ordered the additional chief secretary to immediately place Gurnam Lal under suspension. Lal, who is a BSF official on deputation in the Punjab jail department, will also be chargesheeted for the lapses, said sources.
-
Ludhiana wins U-23 cricket tournament
Ludhiana beat Mansa by five wickets to win the Under-23 Punjab inter-district cricket tournament at the IS Bindra PCA stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Batting first, Mansa were bowled out for 359 in 97.4 overs. Skipper Shahbaz Singh scored 100 off 106 with twelve boundaries and three sixes, Somnath Procha made 79 off 112 with seven boundaries and four sixes while Divyansh Garg scored 51 for Mansa in their first innings.
-
7 mobiles, narcotics seized from Amritsar jail; 9 inmates booked
Nine inmates of the high security Amritsar Central Jail were booked after the prison staff recovered seven mobiles, 3.5gm heroin, 3gm charas, a bundle of cigarettes, and some unpacked cigarettes during a routine checking, police said on Thursday. They have been booked under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act and various Sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
-
Delhi man arrested for cheating Chandigarh woman out of ₹2.21 lakh
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a man from Sarswati Vihar, New Delhi, for cheating a Chandigarh woman out of ₹2.21 lakh. The accused has been identified as Tinu Yadav, 33. The victim stated in her complaint that she had received a State Bank of India credit card on December 13, 2021. She received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself an SBI employee.
-
Batala school bus mishap: Day on, no clue on person behind stubble burning
A day after two students suffered burn injuries after their school bus overturned in a field where stubble was reportedly being burnt, police are still groping in the dark on who started the fire. The bus carrying around nine students of Guru Har Rai Public School, Qila Lal Singh village, was ferrying students home on Wednesday afternoon when the incident took place in a field near Bijliwal village in Batala.
-
Tablets distributed among 750 govt school students in Panchkula
As many as 750 students of government schools in Panchkula were provided free tablets on Thursday. Sharing details, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the tablets had been provided under the state government's e-Adhigam Yojana, launched by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on his 69th birthday at a state-level programme at Rohtak on Thursday. Gupta inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development works worth around ₹1.75 crore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics