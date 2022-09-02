ADGP reviews security arrangements at worship places in Ludhiana

In order to thwart any anti-social behaviour, which may disturb peace and harmony in Punjab, additional director general of police (ADGP) (cyber crime, NRI) Praveen Kumar Sinha on Friday reviewed security arrangements at religious places, including temples, churches, gurdwaras and mosques in the district.

Accompanied by commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, joint commissioner of police Ravcharan Singh Brar, the ADGP inspected security aspects of various churches in Sahnewal, Jamalpur, Salem Tabri, CMC, Sarabha Nagar, Lord Krishna and Shiv temples in Model Town, gurdwaras in Samarala Chowk and nearby areas and a mosque in Fieldganj area.

The ADGP also met the representatives of management committees of these religious places and held discussions on measures to further strengthen the security apparatus.

The ADGP asked them to ensure 24/7 presence of some members of the management in the sanctum sanctorum besides round-the-clock working of CCTV cameras and deployment of security personnel or volunteers. He also informed that there would be dedicated temple beats in every police station area to step up the vigil at the religious places.

