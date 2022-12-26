Adoption of UGC regulations: Put selection panels on hold for now: PU tells Punjab colleges

Panjab University (PU) has asked affiliated colleges to put the process of setting up selection panels for recruitment and Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions on hold till the varsity panel’s recommendations regarding adoption of the University Grants Commission’s 2018 regulations are approved.

The university had sent a clarification regarding the same to principals of non-government affiliated colleges after receiving queries in this regard. PU has also constituted a committee to frame the application format, template and other modalities related to direct recruitment and CAS promotions in affiliated colleges in Punjab as per UGC’s 2018 regulations. The Punjab government has also constituted a committee to take a decision regarding the adoption of UGC’s 2018 regulations, which also includes a Panjab University representative.

The development comes after the Punjab government notified the revision of pay scales of teachers and equivalent cadre in the universities and colleges in the state.

“As per the notification, qualification and other conditions for direct recruitment on and after the date of issue of the Punjab government notification dated September 28, 2022 will be as per UGC’s 2018 regulations. The varsity has already constituted a committee to devise the format,” the university told the colleges, adding that all panels of selection will be set up after approving the recommendation of a committee by a competent authority.

The university is also waiting for the decision of the Punjab government committee, which is expected to meet this week. The university had already shared their proposed format to the committee.

