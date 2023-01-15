Adventure and water tourism policy on cards in Punjab: Minister

Punjab cabinet minister for tourism and cultural affairs Anmol Gagan Maan on Sunday said that to revitalise the tourism sector in the state, the Punjab government will launch an adventure and water tourism policy in the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maan, an MLA from Kharar constituency, was presiding over as chief guest at the annual function of Ishmeet Singh Music Academy in Ludhiana. She said that a meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann was held on Saturday, where the policy focussing on adventure and water tourism was presented.

She said that work to beautify major water bodies and rivers in Punjab will be commenced to develop them as a hub for water sports, which will help boost the state’s economy and create employment for the youth.

She said that along with religious tourism, the government aims at exploiting the potential of cultural tourism in the state, under which heritage buildings, traditional food and clothes will be promoted.

The minister, who also holds the invest Punjab portfolio, said that the government has conducted multiple meetings with the industrialists in the different states of India, and major investment is expected in the upcoming investment summit in Punjab scheduled to be held in February.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added that the government has brought transparency in the system to build confidence among the investors as a result of which major investment has been secured in the textile sector alone.

She also termed the comments made by Rahul Gandhi on the Punjab government’s failure to support the industry in Ludhiana as political and unreasonable.

Several MLAs from different constituencies of Ludhiana including Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Hardeep Singh Mundian, and Hakam Singh Thekedar were also present on the occasion.