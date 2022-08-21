African swine fever cases: Punjab govt assures to provide compensation for all pigs culled

Punjab animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Saturday, said the state government will provide due compensation for culling of pigs, in wake of African Swine Fever cases, as per the policy of the Union government.

“African Swine Fever has been confirmed at two places in Patiala and as per the guidelines of the Union government, it is necessary to cull pigs within one kilometre radious of the epicenter of the disease,” said the cabinet minister, adding that the mortality rate of this disease can be as high as 100% and once a pig is affected, it dies within a few days.

The minister said that compensation will be given only for pigs culled by the department. He urged the pig farmers to cooperate with the department so that the spread of the disease can be stopped immediately. Under the policy, compensation for destroyed feed of pigs in the containment zone will also be given, he added.

The cabinet minister said that African Swine Fever is non-zoonotic disease and does not infect human or other livestock species.

He said that three veterinary officers -- Dr. Simrat Singh, Dr. Anand Kumar Jaiswal and Dr. Bhupinder Singh --have also been deputed in Patiala to prevent further spread of the disease.