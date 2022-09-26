African swine fever: Culling of 600 pigs begins at Ambala farm

: Days after African swine fever was detected at a farm in Ambala’s Naraingarh block, the animal husbandry and dairying department on Sunday started the process of culling of at least 600 pigs to prevent the spread of the viral disease among other swine in the region.

Following casualties reported at the farm in Bhurewala village, the department was alerted to collect the samples, which were sent for testing to Bhopal. The tests turned out to be positive this week, officials said.

Deputy director of the animal husbandry department Dr Prem Singh said that at least 40 pigs had already died at the farm and 75 pigs were culled on Sunday.

“Preventing spread of infection outside, at least 100 of them will be culled each day and we expect it to complete it in the next five days or so,” Dr Prem added.

African swine fever is a highly contagious viral disease that has 100% mortality rate and the pig products from the infected area are not allowed to be sold in the area market. However, there is no treatment or vaccination available for the African swine fever yet.

There are 12 piggery farms in Ambala and according to the department, there are 6,969 pigs in the district.

A ban has also been announced, restricting the movement of swine within or outside the district, while no other complaints of infection have been reported from any other farm in the district.

As per a notification issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious disease in Animals Act 2009, the Haryana government had declared Ambala district as “controlled area”.

There are 322 farmer families engaged in the business, and many believe the disease is a big loss for them, and the government should consider compensating them.