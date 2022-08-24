African swine fever: Patiala’s Manjal Khurd notified as ‘containment zone’

Animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday informed that Manjal Khurd in Patiala has been notified as a containment zone for the prevention of African Swine Fever (ASF).

In a statement, the minister said that the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR)-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, has confirmed ASF in swine samples from this area. He directed the officials of the department to comply with the provisions of “The Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009” for effectively preventing, controlling, eradicating the scheduled disease.

He further said that up to a kilometre, from the village declared the epicentre, is considered as “infected zones” while up to 10 kms area is classified “surveillance zone”.

He said that no live/dead pig (including feral or wild pigs), unprocessed pig meat, feed or any material/goods from the piggery farms or backyard piggery shall be taken out of or brought into the infected zone and no person shall bring or attempt to bring into the market any pig or pig products which is known to be infected with the scheduled disease.

The whole state of Punjab has already been declared as “Controlled Area” after ASF found in ‘Bilaspur’ and ‘Sanauri Adda’ areas of Patiala.

Lumpy skin disease: Officials told to complete vaccination at gaushalas in 3 days

The Group of Ministers (GoM), set up to closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps for the control of lumpy skin disease in Punjab, has directed the officials of the animal husbandry department to vaccinate all the bovine in gaushalas within three days.

The three-member GoM comprising finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the relief work should be carried out on a mission mode. Asking the department to ensure the target of vaccinating 50,000 cattle per day, they directed that show-cause notices be issued to employees with poor performance. “All holidays of employees should be cancelled,” they said. Principal secretary Vikas Pratap said that till date, the animal husbandry department has received 6.86 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine. Over 3.31 lakh cattle have been vaccinated, while more than 3.54 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine are available with the department, he said.

