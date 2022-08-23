African swine fever: Rohtak declared controlled area for movement of swine species

After three pigs died of African swine fever at the Kalanaur area in Rohtak in the first week of August, the Haryana government has declared Rohtak district as “controlled area” for the restriction of movement of swine species within or outside the district and bordering states to prevent, control and contain the African swine fever.

As per an order issued by Pankaj Yadav, commissioner and secretary to the Haryana government, animal husbandry and dairying department, all pig movement upon declaration of infected premises for the last 30 days should be traced back in order to identify the contaminated premises.

Rohtak deputy director (animal husbandry and dairying department), Surya Khatkar said three pigs died in the first week of August in Kalanaur area of the district and all of them tested positive for African swine fever.

“As per estimation, there are nearly 9,000 pigs in the district. The mortality of pigs is 100 percent. The situation is controlled in the district and I urge the pig owners not to panic. Our teams have been carrying out awareness campaigns and doctors are making visits to check infection in other pigs,” he added.

