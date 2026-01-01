After 13-year delay: GMADA set to launch Eco City-2 extension scheme in February

After a delay of almost 13 years, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is set to launch the Eco City-2 (Extension) scheme in Hoshiyarpur village of New Chandigarh in February 2026. This will be GMADA’s eighth township project. An official from GMADA’s engineering wing said that developmental works, amounting to over ₹50 crore, are being carried out in the area. (HT Photo for representation)

Spread across 96 acres, the township will comprise both residential and commercial plots. As per the plan, 135 one-kanal and 18 two-kanal residential plots will be offered at a rate of ₹5,500 per square yard. These plots will be allotted through a draw of lots, while commercial sites will be disposed of through auction.

GMADA had acquired the land in 2013 under its land pooling policy and compensated landowners after taking possession. However, the project remained stalled for years due to the absence of a mandatory social-impact assessment, delaying further development.

An official from GMADA’s engineering wing said that developmental works, amounting to over ₹50 crore, are being carried out in the area. The key infrastructure works include roads, water supply, sewerage and electrical services.

Highlighting new features of the project, a senior GMADA officer said that the authority will, for the first time, introduce 300-square-yard commercial showrooms and 60-square-yard double-storey bay shops under the scheme. Although most landowners had opted for the land-pooling policy and were compensated long ago, the project remained dormant for over a decade.

GMADA chief administrator Sakshi Sawhney said that development work in the area is now being expedited. “Work on sewerage, stormwater drains, water supply and roads is being taken up. Once the infrastructure is completed, we expect to launch the scheme by February 2026,” she said.

Besides, GMADA had last week, announced the award of land compensation for land acquired from nine villages in Mohali for its ambitious Eco-City 3 project in New Chandigarh, marking a crucial step towards the implementation of the long-pending development plan.

GMADA has acquired around 717 acres of land for the project, which will be used for the development of residential, commercial and institutional properties in New Chandigarh. The land has been acquired from nine villages — Hoshiyarpur, Rasulpur, Takipur, Dhode Majra, Majra, Salamatpur, Kansala, Rajgarh and Kartarpur. In total, GMADA estimates that it will award compensation amounting to around ₹3,690 crore for the entire 717 acres of land acquired under the project.