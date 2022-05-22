After 22 years, Chandigarh Sector 33 health centre’s SMO finally shifted

The UT health secretary Yashpal Garg on Saturday inspected three health and wellness centres (HWCs), at Sectors 11, 23 and 33 and found that some of the health care staff were either absent or were violating duties.

During his visit at HWC Sector 33, Garg found that the senior medical officer (SMO) and pharmacist were chatting outside the chamber of the medical officer. In the absence of a pharmacist, a peon was giving medicines to the patients.

The secretary also discovered that the HCW in-charge SMO Dr Renu Aggarwal had been working at the same centre for the last 22 years, even though she was promoted from medical officer to SMO.

Speaking of the same, Garg said, “Dr Renu Aggarwal will be immediately transferred and she has to report at GMSH-16 for further posting and some alternative documents. Explanation will be sought from her and put up for appropriate action in the matter.”

“In absence of sanctioned posts of SMOs at HWCS, the justification for allowing SMOs at the HWCS should be provided. Further reasons may also be explained as to why their services are not being utilised at GMSH-16 or at the three civil hospitals which are in dire need of such senior doctors for better patient care,” the health secretary added.

Similarly, medical officer at the Sector 11 HCW, Dr Sonalika Yadav has been posted there since 2004. She went on to complain that the municipal corporation’s (MC) sanitation staff is using the premises for dumping waste despite their objections.

During inspection at the Sector 23 facility, the secretary found the outsourced staff under the malaria programme asleep while on duty.