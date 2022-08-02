Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After 30 years, criminal-turned-film worker arrested by Haryana STF

Published on Aug 02, 2022 03:24 AM IST
Haryana police spokesperson said that the accused identified as Omprakash, alias Pasa, a resident of Naraina in Panipat district. The STF of the Haryana Police arrested him from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police has arrested a proclaimed offender, carrying a cash reward of 25,000, from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The arrested accused was absconding for the last about 30 years and was wanted in multiple cases of murder and theft.

Haryana police spokesperson said that the accused identified as Omprakash, alias Pasa, a resident of Naraina in Panipat district, came into the crime world in 1984 after being marked absent from the Signal Corps of the Army. He was dismissed from service in 1988.

The accused started working in the local films of Uttar Pradesh and since 2007 he had played the role of an artist in 28 movies like “Takraav”, “Dabang Chhora” and “Jhatka”.

The accused was residing in Ghaziabad by hiding his identity to evade police arrest.

Police said the accused in 1992 stabbed his associate leading to death during a robbery and escaped. A case has been registered in this regard in Bhiwani district. He changed his name and address and started living in Harbans Nagar, Ghaziabad.

Police said the accused was also involved in cases like theft of car, motorcycle, scooter, etc.

