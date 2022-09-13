After colleges, drugs making way into schools: Punjab governor

Calling the drug menace a major concern for the state, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said after colleges, drugs had permeated into schools as well.

Speaking at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, the governor, who was on two-day tour of border villages, said, “Nowadays, schoolchildren are also developing a drug addiction, which is dangerous. To curb the drug menace, we must fortify the six vulnerable border districts of Punjab, which is only possible through public support. The common man should also be vigilant to foil the designs of the enemy, especially smuggling of contraband through drones.”

He said that Pakistan was using drugs in its proxy war against India. “While Pakistan cannot fight directly, it has been adopting several other tactics to weaken our youngsters, including supplying drugs.”

“One of the main reasons for my visit is to increase the coordination among security agencies, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab Police, Indian Army and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW),” he said.

Expressing concern over illegal mining in border areas, Purohit instructed officials to keep a hawk’s eye over illegal mining near the border and said apart from other charges a case of treason should also be registered against those guilty of mining in sensitive areas, and jeopardising national security.

He also urged the youth to take advantage of the army’s Agnipath scheme. Later, the governor held a discussion with the officials of the administration, police, BSF, RAW, Army and other agencies.