After colleges, drugs making way into schools: Punjab governor
Expressing concern over illegal mining in border areas, Purohit instructed officials to keep a hawk’s eye over illegal mining near the border and said apart from other charges a case of treason should also be registered against those guilty of mining in sensitive areas, and jeopardising national security.
Calling the drug menace a major concern for the state, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said after colleges, drugs had permeated into schools as well.
Speaking at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, the governor, who was on two-day tour of border villages, said, “Nowadays, schoolchildren are also developing a drug addiction, which is dangerous. To curb the drug menace, we must fortify the six vulnerable border districts of Punjab, which is only possible through public support. The common man should also be vigilant to foil the designs of the enemy, especially smuggling of contraband through drones.”
He said that Pakistan was using drugs in its proxy war against India. “While Pakistan cannot fight directly, it has been adopting several other tactics to weaken our youngsters, including supplying drugs.”
“One of the main reasons for my visit is to increase the coordination among security agencies, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab Police, Indian Army and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW),” he said.
Expressing concern over illegal mining in border areas, Purohit instructed officials to keep a hawk’s eye over illegal mining near the border and said apart from other charges a case of treason should also be registered against those guilty of mining in sensitive areas, and jeopardising national security.
He also urged the youth to take advantage of the army’s Agnipath scheme. Later, the governor held a discussion with the officials of the administration, police, BSF, RAW, Army and other agencies.
-
3 of family killed in road accident near Phagwara
Three members of a family died in a road accident when a trolley laden with clay overturned on a car on the Phagwara-Rupnagar highway on Monday. The trolley driven by Major Singh was coming from the Banga side and going to Ferozepur. SHO Gurdial Singh said when the trolley reached Mahilpur Chowk on the highway, it met with an accident and overturned on the car coming from the Phagwara side.
-
Sarabjit Singh’s wife succumbs after falling off bike
The wife of Sarabjit Singh, Sukhpreet Kaur – a farmer captured by Pakistan, who died after being brutally assaulted by jail inmates in 2013 – succumbed to the injuries Sukhpreet Kaur suffered after falling off a motorcycle on Monday. The victim's daughter, Swapandeep Kaur, who is posted as a tehsildar (revenue officer) in Jalandhar, said her mother breathed her last at around 6.30 am at the private hospital, where she was undergoing treatment.
-
SGPC holds protests for release of Sikh prisoners
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Monday staged protests outside the offices of deputy commissioners (DCs) across the state demanding the release of Sikh prisoners (Bandi Singhs). In the protests held at district headquarters, SGPC members and staffers participated wearing black robes and shackles with representatives of several Panthic bodies. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami led the protest in Amritsar, where several SGPC members and Panthic personalities were also present.
-
Reservation in appointment of law officers: HC seeks record on govt approvals
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought an affidavit from the Punjab home secretary with details regarding the government's decision to provide reservation to scheduled caste candidates in the appointment of law officers at the advocate general's (AG's) office. The affidavit was sought after the government's counsel told the court that approval for granting reservation to SCs was accorded by the Punjab chief minister on August 20.
-
‘Inexperienced’ AAP govt pushing Punjab towards bankruptcy: Congress
The Punjab Congress on Monday warned that the state was being pushed towards bankruptcy by an “inexperienced” Aam Aadmi Party government, which it said, was most spendthrift and lacked any expertise and competence, particularly about fiscal management. Party spokespersons Hardeep Singh Kingra, Arshpreet Singh Khadial and Jaskaran Singh Kahlon said that it was for the first time in the state's fiscal history that a government had spent ₹5,500 crore in its first quarter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics