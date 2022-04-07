After Delhi, Punjab, it’s Himachal’s turn to see a revolution: Kejriwal

MANDI : In a show of strength on the home turf of Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann led a well-attended roadshow, Tiranga Yatra, in Mandi on Wednesday.

Sounding the AAP’s poll bugle in the BJP-ruled hill state that goes to the polls this December, an upbeat Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi chief minister, announced amid cheers: “I had not expected such a response. You’ve made us happy. Delhi and Punjab have done it, now it’s Himachal’s turn to bring in a revolution.”

The AAP roadshow was held on a day when BJP workers were organising public contact programmes and marches (padyatras) in all 68 assembly constituencies on the saffron party’s foundation day.

“We do not know how to do politics but we certainly know how to build schools, hospitals and eradicate corruption,” said Kejriwal.

You won’t believe it but the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab has eradicate corruption within 20 days of taking over the reins, he said adding: “Don’t you want to wipe off corruption. If yes, give us a chance,” he urged the people while addressing from atop an open truck.

“You have given 30 years to the Congress and 17 years to the BJP to rule the state, but they only looted Himachal. Just give me five years and if we don’t live up to your expectations, you can change us,” he said.

Expressing hope that Himachal will break the records created in Delhi and Punjab, Kejriwal said the AAP will bring “real development” in Himachal.

Earlier, addressing the crowd, Mann said the British enslaved India for 200 years but they (BJP and Congress) were doing so by alternating power every five years. “But now, God has sent its broom to clean the politics,” he said as the slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad and Jo Bole So Nihaal”, rent the air.

Elated by the public response , Mann said: “Today we will sleep well but they won’t”.

He also slammed the Congress and BJP for promoting family politics. “In BJP and Congress, even those above 50 year are youth leaders,” said Mann. “They are only concerned about their kin and won’t let the common man rise in politics,” he added.

The AAP has made people believe that even a common man can become an MLA, Mann added.

Right-wing activists detained

Mandi police on Wednesday detained at least two dozen right-wing activists of Hindu Jagran Manch and Dev Sena, hours before the AAP’s roadshow, who had gathered at the Kangnidhar helipad to show black flags to Arvind Kejriwal against his statement on “Kashmir Files” movie.

The HJM workers were detained after they didn’t return despite issued warnings.

Kamal Gautam, general secretary of the HJM and Jitendra Rajpoot, president of Dev Sena, had announced on Sunday that they won’t allow Kejriwal to campaign in Himachal until he extends a public apology over his remarks. They had alleged that Kejriwal was a Khalistan supporter and was against Kashmiri Hindus.

