After eight deferrals, Chandigarh adviser finally meets councillors

MC councillors’ long wait to meet the UT adviser to take up their wards’ issues ended on Friday, as the meeting finally took place after eight deferrals since June 30 this year.

Nine councillors, six from the AAP and three from the Congress, who represent Wards 19 to 27, presented ward wise concerns before the adviser. They highlighted the pending development works in their areas, following which the adviser directed the officials concerned to address the issues in a time-bound manner.

The adviser also directed the officials concerned to ensure that no encroachment of government land, as highlighted by the councillors, took place. As the councillors raised the issue of maintenance of schools, officials from the education department shared that all schools had been surveyed and maintenance work was already underway.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, UT sports secretary Vinod P Kavle, health secretary Yashpal Garg, SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SSP (Traffic) Manisha Choudhary and other senior UT officials were present during the meeting.

The tradition of councillors meeting the adviser in batches was initiated in 2016 when VP Singh Badnore was the UT administrator.