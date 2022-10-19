After firing at her house in Yamunanagar, woman sarpanch candidate refuses to contest polls

Hours before Anuradha was to file nomination for the post of sarpanch in the panchayati raj elections next month, at least five shots were allegedly fired at the gate of her house in Bal Chhapar village of Yamunanagar on Monday night.

Following the incident, the mother of two boys has reportedly refused to contest the elections on the SC reserved seat out of fear. However, no injury was reported in the incident.

As per information, the woman and her husband, Lal Das were inside their house and just had dinner, when two unidentified assailants arrived on a bike without any registration number around 11 pm and warned them against contesting the elections.

“They were abusing in Punjabi and one of them fired five shots at the closed gate before fleeing. If the gates were open, they would have killed us,” Das told the police.

Following the firing, police rushed to the spot that collected five empty cartridges near the house. Based on Das’s complaint, a case under charges of attempt to murder and the common intention was registered against unknown men.

Das told the reporters that they don’t have any enmity and are unaware about the attackers, while his wife said that she was scheduled to file her nominations on Tuesday, but now they will step back.

Sub-inspector Rai Singh of Chhappar police station said, “Later in the day, SP Mohit Handa met the family and asked them to file nominations, assuring them of security. Das has asked for some time to convince his wife before taking a decision.”

Wednesday is the last date to file nominations for the post of sarpanch, voting for which will take place on November 2 and results will be declared the same day.

This is the fourth such incident in the village. On September 30, three shots were fired at a closed shop and a letter was left warning against contesting sarpanch elections. Two posters threatening villagers to contest the polls were also found pasted on a wall on January 8.

In May 2020, 45-year-old Rachhapal Singh, husband of the then woman sarpanch, was shot dead in his fields.