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After Hisar hotel fire: Haryana rights panel seeks statewide fire safety audit

Expressing serious concern over the state of fire safety preparedness and emergency rescue infrastructure in Haryana’s urban areas, the commission directed officials to conduct a statewide fire safety audit

Published on: May 15, 2026 06:50 am IST
By Neeraj Mohan, Rohtak
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Taking suo motu cognisance of a fire incident on May 6 at a multi-storeyed hotel in Hisar, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC), chaired by justice Lalit Batra, took note of media reports describing how the blaze began in the basement kitchen before engulfing several floors.

In its May 7 order, the commission termed the incident as “deeply disturbing and alarming”. (HT Photo for representation)

Expressing serious concern over the state of fire safety preparedness and emergency rescue infrastructure in Haryana’s urban areas, the commission directed officials to conduct a statewide fire safety audit.

In its May 7 order, the commission termed the incident as “deeply disturbing and alarming”. The commission remarked that the fact a trapped woman had to jump from the building instead of being evacuated reflected serious shortcomings in rescue preparedness.

It observed that reliance on local residents for rescue efforts prima facie pointed towards inadequate emergency evacuation infrastructure at the site. The commission sought an audit of the emergency rescue infrastructure, operational readiness of fire-fighting authorities and enforcement of statutory safety standards in multi-storeyed buildings, hotels, commercial complexes and densely populated urban areas across the state.

The commission also referred to an earlier suo motu case pending since 2022 regarding the procurement and operationalisation of hydraulic platforms and turn table ladders in Haryana.

Separate reports have also been sought from the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, municipal commissioner and chief fire officer of Hisar regarding the cause of the fire, rescue operations, compensation to victims, fire safety clearances of the hotel and any action initiated for violation of fire safety norms.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / After Hisar hotel fire: Haryana rights panel seeks statewide fire safety audit
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / After Hisar hotel fire: Haryana rights panel seeks statewide fire safety audit
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