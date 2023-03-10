After large-scale repairs, three yajnas, Sukhu set to shift to Oakover — his official residence

Almost three months after taking over reins of Himachal Pradesh leadership, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is finally ready to move to his official residence Oakover.

Heavy repairs have been carried out at Oakover in the past three months, including fixing of leaking roofs. (HT file photo)

Sukhu, who is currently living at government-run Hotel Peterhoff, said, “I can shift anytime to the official CM’s residence.”

Large-scale repairs have been carried out at Oakover in the past three months, including fixing of leaking roofs and change of ceiling and wooden floor. What also took place during this period were three ‘havans’ (ritual burning of offerings) to ward off evil, said people in the know of matter.

As per the myths surrounding the place, the Himachal chief minister’s official residence is ‘jinxed’, which makes the chair of the political boss rattle midterm. Previous records also show that the property did not ‘allow’ the occupant to complete a full-term in office.

When former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal entered Oakover, the building underwent multiple changes as per the ‘Vastu Shastra’, a traditional Indian system of architecture based on ancient texts. He went on to perform other rituals as well, but still faced open revolts from three ministers as well as a group of legislators owing loyalty to another former chief minister Shanta Kumar in the 33rd month of his rule.

After taking charge of the CM’s post in March 1998, Dhumal was initially hesitant to shift to Oakover from the state guest house where he was camping. He moved to the official residence only after prayers and havans, while a temple was also built on the premises.

The first occupant of Oakover, YS Parmar, also known as the founder of Himachal, had to face ouster from the office shortly after shifting to the newly acquired building.

Even his successor Thakur Ram Lal could enjoy the comforts of the palatial building only for five months, after which the Janata Party government headed by Shanta Kumar came to power in 1977. Shanta Kumar remained the chief minister for about three years before his government was dissolved.

Thakur Ram Lal again came to power and held the charge for less than three years before being asked to quit office.

His successor Virbhadra Singh opted not to shift to Oakover and lived at his private residence Holly Lodge at Jakhu.

He managed to complete one full term, but faced defeat in the second when he played the gamble of holding midterm elections and lost to make way for the BJP-HVC combine government.

Shanta Kumar again formed the BJP government in February 1990, but could survive in office only for about 33 months. His government collapsed on the Ram Temple issue in December 1992.

During his tenure, Virbhadra did not stay at Oakover, but utilised it for his official work.

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had in 2020 brought home a Himachali ‘pahari’ cow and got a shed built for it at Oakover. “It’s auspicious to rear cows at home. They bring peace, harmony and prosperity. Besides, the cow is a sacred symbol of life,” a staff member employed at Jai Ram’s residence had then said.

The public works department (PWD), meanwhile, has added an elevator to the double-storey Oakover, making yet another modification to the historic building that once was the retreat of maharajas of Patiala. Despite the fund crunch, as per PWD sources, the elevator was installed at a cost of ₹35 lakh. Though the authorities denied any bylaw violation, the utility of an elevator for one floor has been challenged.

