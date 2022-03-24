After Punjab, Uttarakhand rout, Cong bosses wary of infighting in HP

After Congress’ assembly poll debacle in Punjab and Uttarakhand, the party high command is concerned that factionalism within the party may hurt its prospects in Himachal Pradesh as well.

There has been a power vacuum in the party since the death of six-time chief minister (CM) Virbhadra Singh, who was known for his deft handling of the party as well as his rivals. The Grand Old Party has a battery of second-generation leaders – including All India Congress Committee secretary Asha Kumari, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, former state president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, legislators Harshwardhan Chauhan, Rama Lal Thakur and Sudhir Sharma – but none of them enjoy the royal scion’s cult following.

The state leaders have been raging a covert war against each other to capture the top spot since the stalwart leader’s demise.

Race for the top spot

There has been a demand to remove the incumbent president Kuldeep Singh Rathore, with Kumari, Agnihotri, Sukhu, and Jarwardhan Chauhan and Ral Lal Thakur vying for the post.

Shimla rural legislator Vikramaditya Singh is also hoping to take his father Virbhadra’s legacy forward, as is his mother, Mandi MP Pratibha Singh.

Former Union minister Anand Sharma could have been the unanimous choice, but he has fallen out of favour with the Gandhi family as he was among the leaders who wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, demanding an “effective leadership.”

Five-time legislator Harshwardhan Chauhan, the senior-most Congress leader from Sirmaur district, could also be a contender for the top post.

“The Congress high command has been seeking reports and feedback from its AICC co-in charges Sanjay Dutt and Tejinder Pal Singh Bittu, who is also AICC’s interim president. They recently had a meeting where change in leadership and organisation revamp were discussed,” said a leader, requesting anonymity.

Kangra, the most populous district, has the reputation of being a kingmaker as it sends 15 legislators to the 68-member assembly. The Congress will have to win the maximum number of seats from Kangra if it wants to return to power in the hill-state. With Virbhadra Singh and former minister GS Bali, who was known for his political acumen, no more, it will be a daunting task for the Congress.

Age hurdle

Senior Congress leaders such as Viplove Thakur, Chandresh Kumari and Chaudhary Chander Kumar are already on the wrong side of age. AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma, who was once considered an emerging leader, hurt his credibility after he refused to contest the 2019 by-election from his home turf Dharamshala. The Congress was pushed to third place in the election, and its candidate had to forfeit his deposit. Also, the Dharamshala unit is a divided house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

