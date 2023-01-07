After Sarari’s resignation, ophthalmologist Dr Balbir Singh likely to sworn in as minister

Dr Balbir Singh, a 66-year-old MLA from Patiala (rural) constituency, is likely to be inducted as cabinet minister in chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Cabinet on Saturday evening.

Confirming the same, Dr Balbir Singh, an ophthalmologist,thanked the Almighty. While the party has not made a formal announcement, he said that the party had confirmed his elevation. Dr Balbir is the third doctor in the Mann cabinet. Earlier, Dr Baljit Kaur and Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar were made ministers in the Punjab government. He will be second minister from Patiala in the Cabinet after Chetan Singh Jaurmajra.

Dr Balbir Singh had defeated Congress candidate Mohit Mohindra with 53,474 votes in the 2022 assembly elections. He is considered close to the party high command and Punjab leadership, particularly chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

His elevation comes after cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari, who was in the eye of controversy after release of an audio clip alleging corruption resigned.

Dr Balbir is no stranger to controversy as on May 23, a Rupnagar court held him and three others guilty in an 11-year-old assault case. Dr Balbir, his son Rahul Saini, wife Rupuinderjit Saini and aide Parminder Singh were booked under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt ), 324 (causing hurt voluntarily to another with dangerous weapons), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. However, the additional district and session judge stayed the conviction, and granted bail to all accused.

