: The eight leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Kashmir, who were last week issued show-cause notices for ‘indiscipline’ within the party, have tendered their unconditional apology, the chairman of the disciplinary committee, Sunil Sethi, said on Tuesday. After show-cause notice, 8 BJP leaders tender ‘unconditional’ apologies (AFP)

The show-cause notices were issued to Ghulam Mohammad Mir, Dr Ali Mohammad Mir, Altaf Thakur, Asif Masoodi, Arif Raja, Anwar Khan, Manzoor Bhat and Bilal Parray.

As per the party’s disciplinary committee, all the leaders have tendered unconditional apology to the party.

“After finding prima facie evidence against senior leaders of the Bhartiya Janata Party for indulging in activities which were depicting indiscipline, notices were issued to them by giving them one opportunity to tender unconditional apology and a clear undertaking to not indulge in indiscpline in future, failing which regular disciplinary proceedings would have started against them, which might have led to their expulsion from the party,” said chairman, disciplinary committee, Sunil Sethi.

He said that in response to the notices issued to them, they have submitted their unconditional apology for their conduct and have also given undertaking not to repeat such conduct in future and not to indulge in anti-party activities or conduct of indiscipline.

“Being satisfied with apology and keeping in view their past standing and contribution to the party, the disciplinary committee has decided to close proceedings against them with direction to them to be bound by their undertaking failing which strict action will be taken. The committee recommends to Hon’ble (party) President to direct closer of proceedings,” the letter read.

Earlier this month, BJP had issued similar notice to one of its senior vice presidents and former legislator, Sufi Yusuf.

Kashmir’s BJP spokesman, Altaf Thakur, who was also been issued the show-cause notice refused to say whether he had tendered the apology.

In the last couple of months, the leaders of BJP in Kashmir have held several meetings against some leaders of the party, which sources said hasn’t gone down well within the party leadership. For the past several months, there has been disquiet in BJP’s Kashmir unit. The party had last month replaced three prominent office bearers who were “calling shots” in Kashmir.

In August, dozens of BJP leaders held a meeting in a Srinagar hotel to convey their displeasure with the party leadership and even refused to meet party’s Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina. However, the leaders later met Raina and put forth their demands, including “reining” in some leaders who were from Jammu and were running affairs in Kashmir.

