After special DGP’s intervention, files cleared, Mohali CCTV project on fast track

A day after Punjab special DGP Sharad Satya Chauhan and Punjab Police Housing Corporation managing director wrote to Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain regarding the delay in issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, the municipal corporation (MC) and Greater Mohali Area Development Authorities (GMADA) issued the permissions on Wednesday. The installation of cameras is expected to start within a week. Special DGP Sharad Satya Chauhan said the camera installation work in Mohali can be expected to complete within three months. (HT File)

The ambitious project, as part of which 216 automatic number plate recognition cameras, 104 bullet cameras, 63 red-light violation detection cameras and 22 pan, tilt and zoom cameras, are to be installed at vulnerable points in the city, aims to bring down road mishaps and save precious lives. It will also help in nabbing criminals.

Following the intervention of DC Jain and Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, GMADA and MC issued the NOCs.

PPHC had held a meeting with the officials of GMADA, MC and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at the beginning of April and requested them to issue NOCs so that the installation of cameras can be started immediately after the Lok Sabha model code of conduct is lifted.

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh said, “On Tuesday, after I got to know about the delay in issuing of NOCs and immediately got it released from MC and GMADA. The CCTVs won’t just help save precious lives of road users but also be of great help in nabbing criminals.”

While NHAI director Pradeep Attri could not be reached for comments, GMADA additional chief administrator Amrinder Singh Tiwana said that no formal letter was received from PPHC for issuance of NOC earlier. “We immediately got the NOCs released after getting a formal communique for the same,” said Tiwana.

Special DGP Sharad Satya Chauhan said the camera installation work can be expected to complete within three months. “Since we will have to install poles for the cameras on the land under GMADA, NHAI and MC, their permissions were essential,” said Chauhan.

The tenders for the project had been allotted in February, much before the model code of conduct (MCC) was enforced.