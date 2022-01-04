After winter break, high security in place at Ludhiana court complex

The Ludhiana court complex, which had witnessed a powerful explosion just two days before it closed for an eight-day winter break, opened on Monday amid tight security arrangements.

The court complex sees a footfall of around 20,000 to 23,000 a day. At least 100 police personnel have been deployed at the spot, and anti-sabotage teams and dog squads have also been pressed into service.

Police have now closed eight of the 12 entrances to the court complex and installed metal detectors at each entrance.

All visitors, except advocates and judicial officers, are allowed to enter only from the entrance near the parking lot.

Visitors also have to show their identity card and disclose the reason for visit, at the entrance.

Even cops who have court appearances and buses ferrying jail inmates will be let in only after thorough checking.

Across the campus, posters have also been installed, asking visitors to stay alert and not pick up any abandoned mobile phone, bag, box, tiffin or other object.

Ludhiana bar association secretary Mandeep Sidhu said the security arrangement has been enhanced and the public may face difficulties for a few days but the step was necessary.

On December 23, 2022, a bomb had exploded on the second floor of the court complex, killing the conspirator and injuring six persons.