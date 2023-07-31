Agitated lawyers storm Ghagwal SDM’s office in Samba

A group of lawyers, including women, stormed the office of Ghagwal sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sunaina Saini and staged a protest against her alleged “authoritarian” behaviour, on Monday.

Lawyers stage a protest in Samba on Monday.

The protesting lawyers were led by advocate Mandeep Singh Sambyal, president of the Samba district bar association.

Advocate Sambyal said, “For the past two to three months, members of the bar had been complaining about conduct of the SDM, especially with lawyers, which was very harsh, rude, unethical and shameful.”

Sambyal further said the SDM intentionally harassed and embarrassed lawyers. He alleged that the SDM, who has been given additional charge of the sub-registrar, Ghagwal, has no legal knowledge about registering documents.

The bar president said the incumbent SDM was “legally illiterate but her attitude and her arrogance were at the highest level”.

“Today, when we went to meet her, the doors of her office were closed. We kept knocking repeatedly and when the doors were opened, her PSO cocked the gun. Had the nozzle not diverted by us, it would have caused a fatal injury,” he said.

“She is a public servant and has public office she thinks she is running a “darbar”. We demand her immediate transfer and appointment of independent law knowing sub-registrar. We will file written representation before the authorities concerned, including the LG,” he said.

Lawyers damaged camera before entering my office: SDM

However, the SDM refuted all allegations. “It was a mob attack. The lawyers intentionally damaged camera before entering my office. They brought women lawyers, whom I saw for the first time,” she said.

“A few days ago, a lawyer had abused me. He was insisting me to accept an illegal document, (an old and outdated agriculture certificate) for a registry. I had filed an FIR against him. Harbouring malafide intentions, these lawyers entered my office on Monday. They cut wires of a camera so that it doesn’t work, damaged doors and heckled my PSO,” she said.

“I had no issue with these lawyers, except the one, who had abused a sitting magistrate in her office. Since I lodged an FIR against him, this might have irked them,” she said.

The SDM said her staff has also recorded on Monday’s incident.

“My PSO acted in self-defence. I will write a detailed letter to the revenue secretary and furnish videos of what unfolded on Monday,” she said.

The SDM said she had to requisition the SHO concerned when the lawyers had mobbed her.