Agitating job seekers gherao BJP J&K chief Raina in Jammu

BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina was on Tuesday gheraoed by agitating job aspirants at the power department’s office in Gandhi Nagar here when he went to deposit his electricity dues.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina trying to pacify job aspirants in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)

The department had recently disconnected power connection of his government bungalow at Gandhi Nagar due to non-payment of arrears.

Raina deposited the power arrears at the office and described it a technical error that caused the confusion, but was later gheraoed by the angry aspirants.

The job seekers were furious over hiring of a formerly blacklisted agency by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to conduct computer-based written examination for government jobs and a subsequent tweet of Raina wherein he had endorsed the demand of the youth, who had sought a CBI probe into corrupt practices of the tainted firm, but deleted it within half an hour.

“Raina had recently tweeted about CBI probe into the corrupt practices of Aptech, but deleted it within 30 minutes under some pressure. Why he did so? We want to know,” said a youth, who didn’t wish to be named.

Raina later tried to pacify the youths and said he has spoken to JKSSB chairperson Rajesh Sharma.

“I fully understand the issue of the agitating youths. However, LG Manoj Sinha has said that since many most of the admit cards have been distributed, if the process is stopped at this moment then recruitment may suffer for three to four months. Having said so, I feel that our youths should be heard and convinced that no corruption or unethical practices will be allowed,” he added.

Raina recalled how in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, the LG had handed over the case to CBI and over 20 guilty persons were arrested.

“I assure that no corruption will be allowed and if there is any in Aptech agency, the guilty will be jailed,” he added.

