Agnipath protests: Bharat Bandh passes off peacefully in Punjab

The Bharat Bandh called by armed forces aspirants against the new Agnipath recruitment scheme on Monday passed off peacefully in Punjab, with public transport, government offices and private businesses reporting no disruption during the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police had made elaborate arrangements to deal with any eventuality, and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the state, said additional director general of police (ADGP), law and order, Ishwar Singh.

The railway police cordoned off railway stations in various districts to keep away protestors, even as the Ferozepur railway division announced the cancellation of at least two trains — Jammu Tawi-Howrah Himgiri Express and Amritsar-Saharsa Jansadharan Express.

In Bathinda, which houses a military station, senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elenchezian said senior police officers were on the field to oversee the law and order situation, apprehending participation of local youths in the nationwide protest. “I inspected several important installations, including railway stations and other public places, and the situation is completely under control,” said the SSP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police checking a passenger’s luggage at the railway station in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

In the sensitive border district of Ferozepur, the police authorities were in constant touch with rural training centres for army aspirants to keep an eye on miscreants. “We are in touch with ex-servicemen and other stakeholders to ensure law and order in the border district. Our team is fully prepared to maintain peace,” said Ferozepur SSP Charanjit Sohal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Amritsar, no protest was reported amid heavy police deployment at all important installations in the city. In Jalandhar, police took out a flag march and senior officers were deputed at railway stations, main intersections, government offices and other sensitive places. The day went off peacefully in Ludhiana as well, with special security arrangements put in place outside the offices of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).