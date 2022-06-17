Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Agnipath protests: Those burning public property not meant for army, says Vij
chandigarh news

Agnipath protests: Those burning public property not meant for army, says Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij says one must be disciplined to be a part of the Indian Army, and the rioters protesting the Agnipath scheme were not fit to be recruited
With the protests against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme taking a violent turn, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said that those creating a ruckus and burning public property were not fit for the armed forces. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 03:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

With the protests against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme taking a violent turn, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said that those creating a ruckus and burning public property were not fit for the armed forces.

“One has to be disciplined to be a part of the Indian Army. Those behind the violence are not suitable for the forces,” he said, as army aspirants continued to hold protests in Palwal, Gurugram, Rewari and Charkhi Dadri among other districts of Haryana.

Asserting that certain elements were always looking to cause unrest in the country, the minister said, “Holding protests is everybody’s right, but burning public property in the name of dissent cannot be justified. Moreover, there are a few elements in our country that are always looking for ways to disturb the peace.”

“Specific guidelines have already been issued to deal with the situation. Rioters are being identified and appropriate action will be taken,” the minister added.

