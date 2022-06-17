Agnipath protests: Those burning public property not meant for army, says Vij

With the protests against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme taking a violent turn, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said that those creating a ruckus and burning public property were not fit for the armed forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“One has to be disciplined to be a part of the Indian Army. Those behind the violence are not suitable for the forces,” he said, as army aspirants continued to hold protests in Palwal, Gurugram, Rewari and Charkhi Dadri among other districts of Haryana.

Asserting that certain elements were always looking to cause unrest in the country, the minister said, “Holding protests is everybody’s right, but burning public property in the name of dissent cannot be justified. Moreover, there are a few elements in our country that are always looking for ways to disturb the peace.”

“Specific guidelines have already been issued to deal with the situation. Rioters are being identified and appropriate action will be taken,” the minister added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}