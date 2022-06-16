Agnipath protests: Haryana govt suspends internet services in Palwal
The Haryana government ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (including bulk SMS, excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of Palwal district for 24 hours from 4pm on Thursday.
A spokesperson said that in view of the potential law and order situation created on account of the new army recruitment policy, there is a likelihood of causing tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life, and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquility in Palwal district by protesters and antisocial elements.
The spokesperson said that the temporary suspension has been imposed to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through social media platforms and to prevent mobilisation of mobs of demonstrators who can cause loss of life and damage to properties by indulging in arson.
