Agnipath protests spread to MP's Gwalior, railway station ransacked

Protests against the new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the armed forces spread to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, with visuals showing the Birlanagar railway station ransacked. Trash cans were set on fire and left on the railway tracks and the windows of some trains were broken. One video showed the station master's room ransacked as well, with people in the video claiming that protesters had broken the control system and attempts were being taken to fix it.

This comes after an angry crowd set a train ablaze at Chhapra in Bihar's Saran district. Violence was also reported from other regions of the eastern state as well, including Gaya, Munger, Siwan, Buxar and Bhagalpur. Stone-pelting was reported from Ara railway station as protestors resorted to picketing and blocking roads across Bihar.

According to reports, protestors in Bhabhua set a coach of an intercity express train on fire and smashed the windows of the carriage.

Protests erupted in Haryana's Rewari as well where police resorted to baton-charge after angry armed forces aspirants gathered outside the bus stand in the district, disrupting transport services for an hour. Traffic on the Gurugram-Jaipur highway was disturbed as a result of the agitation.

