Police lathi-charge Agnipath protesters in Haryana’s Rewari
Haryana Police resorted to lathicharge after armed forces aspirants protesting against the Agnipath recruitment scheme turned violent and damaged public property in Rewari town on Thursday.
Also watch: Train set ablaze as protests against Agnipath scheme escalate in Bihar | Videos
The youngsters gathered outside the bus stand in Rewari, disrupting transport services for an hour. Thereafter, some of the protesters vandalised traffic signals, prompting the police, who were deployed in large numbers, to resort to the canecharge.
Rewari district is at the forefront in Haryana in terms of sending youngsters to the armed forces.
The aspirants said they were unhappy with the scheme that has no provision for pension, short duration of service and the 17.5 to 21 years age restriction that now makes many of them ineligible.
“The government should roll back this decision and hold the pending recruitment drives without any changes. Where will we go after working for four years? In such circumstances, we won’t be eligible to even get married. We are protesting for our rights,” a young protester said, requesting anonymity.
Youth ends life in Rohtak
A 21-year-old army aspirant from Jind district allegedly died by suicide at a rented paying guest accommodation in Rohtak early on Thursday.
Police said the youngster hanged himself when his roommates had gone to a friend’s room. A spokesman of the Rohtak police said the youngster was found hanging from the ceiling when one of his friends opened the door.
He was rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where doctors declared him brought dead.
The youngster’s father, who is a retired army personnel, said that his son aspired to join the armed forces, too. He claimed that his son had earlier qualified the physical and written test for the army but could not make it to the cut-off. A case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.
According to his friends, the youngster was upset over a personal issue.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics