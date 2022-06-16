Agnipath scheme protests LIVE: Violence in Bihar, MP; oppn leaders urge rethink

Agnipath recruitment scheme protest LIVE updates: Violent protests broke out Thursday in parts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as armed forces aspirants agitated against the governent's new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the army, navy and air forces. At least three trains were set on fire in Bihar - in the Chhapra, Gopalganj and Kaimur districts - roads were blocked and tyres burned.

In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior a railway station was ransacked, some trains vandalised and trash cans set on fire. In Haryana's Rewari police lathi-charged protesters gathered outside a bus stand after they disrupted services for an hour. Traffic on the Gurugram-Jaipur highway was disturbed too.

A crowd gathered in UP's Bulandshahr and Ballia districts too but they dispersed after officials assured them their demands would be conveyed to the concerned authorities.

The 'Agnipath' scheme was announced on Tuesday by defence minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs. Under this scheme armed forces recruits can serve for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for 75 per cent - in most cases without gratuity and pension benefits.

The scheme has been criticised by opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, as well as some retired members of the armed forces, who have red-flagged increased numbers of potentially jobless combat-trained youth in civil society.