Home / India News / Agnipath scheme protests LIVE: Violence in Bihar, MP; oppn leaders urge rethink
Live

Agnipath scheme protests LIVE: Violence in Bihar, MP; oppn leaders urge rethink

Agnipath recruitment scheme protest LIVE updates: The 'Agnipath' scheme was announced on Tuesday by defence minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs. Under this scheme armed forces recruits can serve for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for 75 per cent - in most cases without gratuity and pension benefits.
Policemen chasing away a youngster protesting against the Agnipath recruitment scheme in Rewari on June 16, 2022.&nbsp;
Policemen chasing away a youngster protesting against the Agnipath recruitment scheme in Rewari on June 16, 2022. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 03:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Agnipath recruitment scheme protest LIVE updates: Violent protests broke out Thursday in parts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as armed forces aspirants agitated against the governent's new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the army, navy and air forces. At least three trains were set on fire in Bihar - in the Chhapra, Gopalganj and Kaimur districts - roads were blocked and tyres burned. 

Also Read| Future of Agniveers not insecure, senior military officials consulted: Govt

In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior a railway station was ransacked, some trains vandalised and trash cans set on fire. In Haryana's Rewari police lathi-charged protesters gathered outside a bus stand after they disrupted services for an hour. Traffic on the Gurugram-Jaipur highway was disturbed too. 

A crowd gathered in UP's Bulandshahr and Ballia districts too but they dispersed after officials assured them their demands would be conveyed to the concerned authorities. 

Also Read| Agnipath protests spread to MP's Gwalior, railway station ransacked

The 'Agnipath' scheme was announced on Tuesday by defence minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs. Under this scheme armed forces recruits can serve for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for 75 per cent - in most cases without gratuity and pension benefits. 

The scheme has been criticised by opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, as well as some retired members of the armed forces, who have red-flagged increased numbers of potentially jobless combat-trained youth in civil society.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 16, 2022 03:47 PM IST

    Watch: Bihar: Army aspirants up in arms against ‘Agnipath’ scheme; Trains burnt, roads blocked

  • Jun 16, 2022 03:43 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi warns government, 'don't take agnipareeksha of unemployed youth'

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urged prime minister Narendra Modi to listen to the voice of the protesters and the country's unemployed youth and not take an 'agnipareeksha' of their patience by making them walk on an 'Agnipath'. On Wednesday, he had warned that this scheme would reduce the operational effectiveness of the armed forces, and stressed that the dignity and valour of India's soldiers must not be compromised.

  • Jun 16, 2022 03:29 PM IST

    Protests against Agnipath scheme break out in Delhi

    In Delhi, according to police, around 15-20 people gathered at Nangloi Railway Station around 9.45 am to protest against a delay in railway recruitment examinations and also against the Agnipath scheme. They stopped a train which was bound for Old Delhi from Jind in Haryana, police said.

  • Jun 16, 2022 03:27 PM IST

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal backs protesters

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has backed armed forces aspirants protesting against the 'Agnipath' scheme and has appealed to the government to give these young men and women the chance to serve the country throughout their life and not just four years.

  • Jun 16, 2022 03:27 PM IST

    Trains set on fire in Bihar

    Three trains were set on fire in Bihar - in the Chhapra, Gopalganj and Kaimur districts. Stone-throwing was reported from Ara railway station in the state as more protestors resorted to picketing and road blockades. Protests were also reported from Bhagalpur, Arwal, Buxar, Gaya, Munger, Nawada, Saharsa, Siwan and Aurangabad districts.

  • Jun 16, 2022 03:26 PM IST

    Protests erupt in UP's Bulandshahr, Ballia

    Scores of youngsters gathered in Bulandshahr and Ballia districts to protest against the Agnipath scheme. According to news agency PTI, they gathered in the Khurja locality and the city area of Bulandshahr and raised slogans against the government, demanding the scheme be withdrawn.

    A group of 60 people staged a protest at Kotwari area under Rasra police station limits. They called off the protest late after the administration authorities spoke to them, officials told PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
agnipath scheme agnipath
india news

Supreme Court Justice MR Shah suffers heart attack, being rushed to Delhi

Supreme Court Justice MR Shah suffers heart attack, rushed from Himachal to Delhi via air ambulance
Supreme Court Justice MR Shah suffers heart attack, rushed to Delhi
Supreme Court Justice MR Shah suffers heart attack, rushed to Delhi
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 03:40 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

Agnipath scheme protests LIVE: Violence in Bihar, MP; oppn leaders urge rethink

Agnipath recruitment scheme protest LIVE updates: The 'Agnipath' scheme was announced on Tuesday by defence minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs. Under this scheme armed forces recruits can serve for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for 75 per cent - in most cases without gratuity and pension benefits.
Policemen chasing away a youngster protesting against the Agnipath recruitment scheme in Rewari on June 16, 2022.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
Policemen chasing away a youngster protesting against the Agnipath recruitment scheme in Rewari on June 16, 2022. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 03:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
india news

Don’t take 'agnipareeksha' of unemployed youth: Rahul slams Centre on Agnipath

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had warned that the Agnipath scheme will reduce the operational effectiveness of the armed forces whose dignity and valour must not be compromised.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.&nbsp;(ANI file photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI file photo)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 03:17 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

150 Indian families residing outside border fence to be rehabilitated in Assam

The families belonging to the nine border villages are reportedly Indians, but they need permission from the Border Security Force to enter India
Indian villagers outside the fence along the India-Bangladesh international border near Assam’s Karimganj wait for the Border Security Force to open the gates. (HT Photo)
Indian villagers outside the fence along the India-Bangladesh international border near Assam’s Karimganj wait for the Border Security Force to open the gates. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 03:14 PM IST
Copy Link
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Close Story
india news

Agnipath protests spread to MP's Gwalior, railway station ransacked

  • Earlier in the day, protests against India's new recruitment model ‘Agnipath’ turned violent in Bihar's Chhapra where protestors set a train on fire.
Protests against India's newly-announced ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (HT)
Protests against India's newly-announced ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (HT)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 03:10 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Agnipath protest: Kejriwal says demands of protesters rightful, 'Why 4 years?'

After Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Delhi chief minister Kejriwal lent support to the youth protesting in Bihar and Haryana against the Centre's Agnipath scheme in which youngsters will be recruited into Army, Navy, and Air Force in 4-year contracts. 
Kejriwal on Thursday extended support to those protesting against Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme.&nbsp;
Kejriwal on Thursday extended support to those protesting against Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme. 
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 03:03 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman over Delhi police action against MPs

The Congress alleged that the Delhi police personnel misbehaved with its Rajya Sabha MPs in an ‘atrocious manner’ during their protests in the national capital
The Congress said the Delhi police action was a clear case of violation of privileges of MPs. (Twitter/KC Venugopal)
The Congress said the Delhi police action was a clear case of violation of privileges of MPs. (Twitter/KC Venugopal)
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 02:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Congress writes to Venkaiah Naidu, wants action against 'brazen' Delhi Police

National Herald stir: Earlier today the party also filed a complaint with Delhi's Tughlaq Road police station, seeking action against some members of the police force.
Congress workers stage a protest outside the AICC office against the summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)
Congress workers stage a protest outside the AICC office against the summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 02:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

Road caves in, truck stuck as heavy rain hits Meghalaya | Video

  • Meghalaya has been witnessing heavy rain, which has triggered floods and landslides in various parts of the state.
Meghalaya has been witnessing heavy rain, which has triggered floods and landslides in various parts of the state.
Meghalaya has been witnessing heavy rain, which has triggered floods and landslides in various parts of the state.
Published on Jun 16, 2022 02:28 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Future of Agniveers not insecure, senior military officials consulted: Govt

A South block official said at no point of time there will be more youngsters than experienced people in the Army in the Agnipath scheme. 
Defence minister Rajnath Singh at the launch of the Agnipath scheme on Tuesday.&nbsp;
Defence minister Rajnath Singh at the launch of the Agnipath scheme on Tuesday. 
Published on Jun 16, 2022 02:18 PM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta
Close Story
india news

Yogi's note to youth as Akhilesh, Mayawati raise concern over 'Agnipath' scheme 

Agnipath recruitment scheme: Several parts in the country have seen protests while veterans too have raised concerns. 
Yogi Adityanath hit out at the critics of the Agnipath scheme. (File Photo)
Yogi Adityanath hit out at the critics of the Agnipath scheme. (File Photo)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 01:59 PM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

People rush to ATM in Maharashtra dispensing 5 times extra cash

The news of ATM dispensing five times extra cash spread like wildfire and soon a huge crowd gathered around it to try their luck.
The incident was reported on Wednesday at an Automated Teller Machine of a private bank in Khaparkheda town.(Representational Image)
The incident was reported on Wednesday at an Automated Teller Machine of a private bank in Khaparkheda town.(Representational Image)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 01:33 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

‘As if we're terrorists': Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury on row with Delhi Police

Many Congress leader were briefly detained this week amid protests against summons to Gandhis in the National Herald case. 
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addresses media.&nbsp;
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addresses media. 
Published on Jun 16, 2022 01:28 PM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

2022 Hyundai Venue launched: Trims, features and full price structure explained

  • The latest Hyundai Venue is a major exercise in ensuring the model remains at the top of its game in the sub-compact SUV segment.
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
Updated on Jun 16, 2022 03:09 PM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
india news

Should not hurt on religious lines: Actor Sai Pallavi on Pandits, cow vigilantes

  • The actor made the remarks while promoting her latest Telugu movie 'Virata Parvam'.
Actor Sai Pallavi. (File image)
Actor Sai Pallavi. (File image)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 01:03 PM IST
Copy Link
Reported by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out