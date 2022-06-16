Agnipath scheme protests LIVE: Violence in Bihar, MP; oppn leaders urge rethink
Agnipath recruitment scheme protest LIVE updates: Violent protests broke out Thursday in parts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as armed forces aspirants agitated against the governent's new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the army, navy and air forces. At least three trains were set on fire in Bihar - in the Chhapra, Gopalganj and Kaimur districts - roads were blocked and tyres burned.
Also Read| Future of Agniveers not insecure, senior military officials consulted: Govt
In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior a railway station was ransacked, some trains vandalised and trash cans set on fire. In Haryana's Rewari police lathi-charged protesters gathered outside a bus stand after they disrupted services for an hour. Traffic on the Gurugram-Jaipur highway was disturbed too.
A crowd gathered in UP's Bulandshahr and Ballia districts too but they dispersed after officials assured them their demands would be conveyed to the concerned authorities.
Also Read| Agnipath protests spread to MP's Gwalior, railway station ransacked
The 'Agnipath' scheme was announced on Tuesday by defence minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs. Under this scheme armed forces recruits can serve for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for 75 per cent - in most cases without gratuity and pension benefits.
The scheme has been criticised by opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, as well as some retired members of the armed forces, who have red-flagged increased numbers of potentially jobless combat-trained youth in civil society.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 16, 2022 03:47 PM IST
Watch: Bihar: Army aspirants up in arms against ‘Agnipath’ scheme; Trains burnt, roads blocked
-
Jun 16, 2022 03:43 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi warns government, 'don't take agnipareeksha of unemployed youth'
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urged prime minister Narendra Modi to listen to the voice of the protesters and the country's unemployed youth and not take an 'agnipareeksha' of their patience by making them walk on an 'Agnipath'. On Wednesday, he had warned that this scheme would reduce the operational effectiveness of the armed forces, and stressed that the dignity and valour of India's soldiers must not be compromised.
-
Jun 16, 2022 03:29 PM IST
Protests against Agnipath scheme break out in Delhi
In Delhi, according to police, around 15-20 people gathered at Nangloi Railway Station around 9.45 am to protest against a delay in railway recruitment examinations and also against the Agnipath scheme. They stopped a train which was bound for Old Delhi from Jind in Haryana, police said.
-
Jun 16, 2022 03:27 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal backs protesters
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has backed armed forces aspirants protesting against the 'Agnipath' scheme and has appealed to the government to give these young men and women the chance to serve the country throughout their life and not just four years.
-
Jun 16, 2022 03:27 PM IST
Trains set on fire in Bihar
Three trains were set on fire in Bihar - in the Chhapra, Gopalganj and Kaimur districts. Stone-throwing was reported from Ara railway station in the state as more protestors resorted to picketing and road blockades. Protests were also reported from Bhagalpur, Arwal, Buxar, Gaya, Munger, Nawada, Saharsa, Siwan and Aurangabad districts.
-
Jun 16, 2022 03:26 PM IST
Protests erupt in UP's Bulandshahr, Ballia
Scores of youngsters gathered in Bulandshahr and Ballia districts to protest against the Agnipath scheme. According to news agency PTI, they gathered in the Khurja locality and the city area of Bulandshahr and raised slogans against the government, demanding the scheme be withdrawn.
A group of 60 people staged a protest at Kotwari area under Rasra police station limits. They called off the protest late after the administration authorities spoke to them, officials told PTI.
Supreme Court Justice MR Shah suffers heart attack, being rushed to Delhi
Agnipath scheme protests LIVE: Violence in Bihar, MP; oppn leaders urge rethink
Don’t take 'agnipareeksha' of unemployed youth: Rahul slams Centre on Agnipath
150 Indian families residing outside border fence to be rehabilitated in Assam
Agnipath protests spread to MP's Gwalior, railway station ransacked
- Earlier in the day, protests against India's new recruitment model ‘Agnipath’ turned violent in Bihar's Chhapra where protestors set a train on fire.
Agnipath protest: Kejriwal says demands of protesters rightful, 'Why 4 years?'
Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman over Delhi police action against MPs
Congress writes to Venkaiah Naidu, wants action against 'brazen' Delhi Police
Road caves in, truck stuck as heavy rain hits Meghalaya | Video
- Meghalaya has been witnessing heavy rain, which has triggered floods and landslides in various parts of the state.
Future of Agniveers not insecure, senior military officials consulted: Govt
Yogi's note to youth as Akhilesh, Mayawati raise concern over 'Agnipath' scheme
People rush to ATM in Maharashtra dispensing 5 times extra cash
‘As if we're terrorists': Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury on row with Delhi Police
2022 Hyundai Venue launched: Trims, features and full price structure explained
- The latest Hyundai Venue is a major exercise in ensuring the model remains at the top of its game in the sub-compact SUV segment.
Should not hurt on religious lines: Actor Sai Pallavi on Pandits, cow vigilantes
- The actor made the remarks while promoting her latest Telugu movie 'Virata Parvam'.