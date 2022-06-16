Agnipath scheme: What will Agniveers do after 4 yrs of service? Govt shares list

The Centre on Thursday released a list of things that 'Agniveers'- people who will get recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme- can opt for after they have served in either the Army, the Navy or the Air Force.

Under the Agnipath scheme, people between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years will be recruited into the military service of their choice for four years. After this tenure, 25% of the Agniveers will be retained and the remaining 75% will be permitted to return to civilian life.

The introduction of the scheme, which has triggered nationwide protests by armed forces aspirants, has raised questions as to what Agniveers will do after they have completed their four years of service.

Taking to Twitter, the Centre said on Thursday that many of the Agniveers will get selected to the permanent cadre in the armed forces.

However, it also laid out options for those who will quit the forces after four years.

Here is the list of things that Agniveers can look out for:

> Those who quit the armed forces after four years will get a financial package of ₹12 lakh.

> Agniveers who aspire to be entrepreneurs will get priority under bank loan schemes.

> Those wishing to study further will get a Class 12 equivalent certificate and bridging course (of choice) for further studies.

> Agniveers who wish to work after completion of their service under the Agnipath scheme will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Assam Rifles and police and allied forces in several states.

> The Centre said that Agniveers will be provided “tangible skills and work experience” in different facets including engineering, mechanics, law and order etc. “Major companies and sectors have announced they will prefer hiring a skilled and disciplined Agniveer,” it added.