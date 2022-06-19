Agnipath scheme: Violent protest, a planned conspiracy, say Ludhiana police after railway station vandalism
Police suspect a major conspiracy at play behind the violence that erupted at the Ludhiana railway station amid protest against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.
According to police officials, the mob seems to come prepared as all those who barged into the station had their faces covered to conceal their identity and all of them were carrying sticks.
“If they had assembled to register their protest against the scheme, from where did they managed to get the sticks?” asked an official.
Division Number 8 police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under the Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 440 (mischief in preparation for causing to any person death, or hurt, or wrongful restraint), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 148 (guilty of rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon or with anything which), and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to the Public Property Act, against unidentified protesters.
Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said the protesting youths were demanding a written exam for army recruitment which was not held after they cleared the physical test some time back.
The aspirants were called to assemble near the military recruitment office near Jagraon Bridge, where some miscreants joined them. The elements misused the aspirants and instigated them. They targeted police vehicles parked near Jagraon bridge and marched towards the railway station to the vandalise property there.
“The aspirants are connected through WhatsApp groups. Police have found some vital clues about the conspiracy to dent law and order in the city, under the pretext of protest against the Agnipath Scheme,” said the JCP.
“We are in the process of identifying the agitators who have been captured on closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) while creating violence. Most of them had their faces covered so it was a planned conspiracy,” he added.
Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma also said it appears to be a planned conspiracy. Police have beefed up security at public places in the city in wake of the incident. The police commissioner said the conspirators behind the violence will be arrested soon.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics