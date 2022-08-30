Agri society fraud: Vigilance bureau registers case in ₹7-cr scam, names 7 accused
A case was registered against seven officers and employees of the agri society at vigilance bureau police station at Jalandhar and five accused have been arrested
Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has unearthed ₹7 crore scam in the Karnana multipurpose agricultural service society limited of SBS Nagar. A case was registered against seven officers and employees at VB police station at Jalandhar and five accused have been arrested.
A vigilance bureau spokesperson said that during the investigation into the accounts of the society, it has come to light that a scam to the tune of ₹7.14 crore has been committed in connivance with officers/employees of the cooperative society. He said that there are about 1000 account holders/members in the society which has been running an Indian Oil petrol pump, besides other activities. It also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers. “NRIs of village Karnana and people of Karnana village got FDRs worth crores of rupees in the name of above society. Secretary Inderjit Dhir, who was also the cashier earlier, embezzled crores of rupees by setting limits, etc. on the said FDRs in collusion with president Randhir Singh and present cashier Harpreet Singh,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said that during the investigation, it was found that two computers were installed in the society by Dhir, out of which one system was to show the records to the members so as to satisfy them about the entries of their deposits whereas he used to feed the actual data to get verification from the audit team and other officials.
The accused named by the vigilance bureau include Dhir, Harpreet, Randhir, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh. Further investigation in this case is under progress.
