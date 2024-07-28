Agri Varsity PhD scholar commits suicide

Ludhiana: A 27-year-old Ph D scholar at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here committed suicide on Sunday. A 27-year-old Ph D scholar at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here committed suicide on Sunday. (HT File)

The student was found hanging with the fan in his room in the hostel no. 7, when his friends came to check up on him after he didn’t show up for lunch.

He was student of Ph D Plant Pathology and was going through emotional duress from last several days.

Vice Chancelor, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, said, “His friends have told us that he was upset from around last ten days and they ensured that someone was always around him.”

He belonged to Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and had joined the university six months ago.

Gosal said that his family was immediately informed and that his brother was already on his way to Ludhiana.

Students who stayed with him told that they met him during breakfast, and he looked normal.

“It didn’t look like he was so close to taking such a step,” they said.

Inspector Rajinderpal Singh, Police Station PAU, said that so far it was only know from his co students that he in stress for last some days.