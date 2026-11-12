Agricultural universities’ work crucial for food security: Sinha

The Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday inaugurated four key infrastructure facilities at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) of Kashmir and emphasised the crucial role of agricultural universities in delivering practical solutions to challenges related to food security, sustainable agriculture and rural development. J&K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates four key infrastructure facilities at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Srinagar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, the LG said that agricultural universities are unique institutions where concerns and aspirations linked to a nation’s food security can be transformed into concrete solutions. He said that the four facilities inaugurated collectively reflect a comprehensive vision of smart agriculture and rural advancement.

Sinha inaugurated a solar-powered Internet of Things (IoT)-based irrigation and fertigation system, designed to provide crops with water and nutrients in the right quantity and at the right time. He said that the technology has significant potential to benefit small and marginal farmers by reducing labour-intensive irrigation practices and dependence on conventional energy sources.

Sinha also inaugurated the Prototype Design and Development Centre, which will help translate innovative concepts into practical agricultural tools and technologies.

Highlighting the importance of entrepreneurship, Sinha described the newly established Directorate of Innovation and Entrepreneurship as a transformative initiative. He encouraged students to become job creators by establishing enterprises in areas such as seed testing, cold-chain management and soil health services.

The LG also inaugurated the Health and Wellness Centre, describing it as an important addition to the university’s infrastructure for the well-being of students and faculty members.

Calling for sustained action, the LG asked SKUAST-Kashmir to take the new irrigation technology to villages within the coming year and actively involve farmers in its improvement. He stressed the need to convert data collected through sensors into simple agricultural advisories in local languages and deliver them to farmers through digital platforms.

The LG encouraged the university to facilitate the establishment of at least 100 student-led startups, strengthen linkages among laboratories, cooperative societies, farmer-producer organisations and farmers, and place youth and women farmers at the centre of future programmes.