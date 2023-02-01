Agriculture ignored in Union budget, say Haryana farm leaders

Farm leaders from Haryana have slammed the union finance minister for ignoring the farmers in the budget by not touching key subjects like Minimum Support Price (MSP), GST on agriculture inputs and PM-Kisan scheme.

“Farmers had lots of expectations from the budget, but they have been betrayed once again,” said farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni. He said that there was no provision in the budget for guaranteed MSP.

The farmers were expecting relief as the input cost has increased following the rise in the price of fuel and fertilizers, but the finance minister did not touch the issue, he added.

Ratan Mann, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait), also said that the budget has left the farming community dismayed.

“The finance minister should have announced steps for better marketing of crops instead of training programmes. Farmers need remunerative prices and platforms to sell their produce. The government should have cut GST on fertilizers and implements to bring down the increasing input cost. Also, the farmers were expecting that the government will increase the financial support being provided under the PM-Kisan, but the FM has dismayed the farmers, Mann said.

