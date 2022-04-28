Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AGTF arrests 2 aides of slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar from Tarn Taran village
AGTF arrests 2 aides of slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar from Tarn Taran village

Published on Apr 28, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents

AMRITSAR/CHANDIGARH: The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested two aides of slain gangsters-turned-drug smugglers Jaipal Singh Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, from Khakh village in Tarn Taran.

The accused have been identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit, of Khakh village and Tejinder Singh, alias Jatinder, of Sarli village of Tarn Taran. Amritpal is already been facing a case of attempt to murder.

The police have also recovered a .12 bore pump action gun, five live cartridges and a Hyundai Accent car (CH 03 V4397) from their possession.

The Punjab government has recently constituted the AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban under the supervision of DGP Punjab VK Bhawra to intensify action against gangsters.

DIG, AGTF, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that following intelligence inputs, an AGTF team from Amritsar had gone to arrest an active member of Jaipal group identified as Harman Khakh. He said that the police teams have managed to arrest Amritpal and Tejinder from the spot, however, Harman managed to flee.

The accused have been booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar.

DIG Bhullar said that the AGTF teams will soon nab Harman, who is absconding in a case registered under the NDPS and Arms Act at the Kharar city police station. Harman is also a close associate of absconding gangster Gurjant, alias Janta, who is presently based in Australia, he added.

Jaipal Bhullar and Jaspreet Jassi were neutralised by the West Bengal Police STF after they fired on the police party when they raided their flat in Kolkata in June last year.

