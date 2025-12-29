Ahead of New Year celebrations: Ludhiana DC orders strict checks on liquor sale to minors

Ahead of New Year celebrations, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain on Sunday directed all hotels, restaurants, dhabas, bars and pubs in Ludhiana to strictly refrain from serving liquor to minors or anyone below the age of 25 years, warning of strict action against violators. The deputy commissioner said liquor service must be stopped immediately in the event of any law-and-order situation and the matter reported to the nearest police station without delay. (HT Photo for representation)

The deputy commissioner said the administration would adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards violations of excise, safety and law-and-order norms during the festive period. He expressed concern over reports of liquor and beer being served during live shows and DJ parties without the required permissions and said such practices posed a risk to public safety.

Jain instructed all hospitality establishments to adhere strictly to their licensed operating hours and ensure closure beyond the permitted time.

He also directed staff at bars, pubs and restaurants to verify age-proof documents carefully and reject fake or forged identity cards. “Loud music, DJ events and parties must end within stipulated hours to prevent noise pollution and inconvenience to residents. Organising any special event or gathering without prior approval from the competent authorities will not be allowed,” he added.

To ensure compliance, the district administration has constituted special enforcement teams led by sub-divisional magistrates and comprising assistant commissioners of police, deputy superintendents of police, and officials from the excise and food safety departments. These teams have begun conducting random inspections across the district.

Jain said any violation of the directions would invite strict legal action, including registration of FIRs against owners and others responsible.