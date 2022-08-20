Aiming to empower women cops, Himachal govt planning to establish crèches at police stations
With the aim to empower women cops, the Himachal Pradesh government has mooted a proposal to set up crèche facilities at police stations and battalions
With the aim to empower women cops, the Himachal Pradesh government has mooted a proposal to set up crèche facilities at police stations and battalions.
“As the government is focused on giving women cops greater roles in the leadership of the police force, we have drawn up a proposal to add crèche facilities at police stations for their children,” said director general of police Sanjay Kundu, while adding that he has come across many cases where women cops who have working husbands are forced to lock their children when they go out for duty.
“We are trying to improve facilities for women cops and making endeavours to give them leadership roles. In Himachal, women cops account for 13.7% of the 18,500 strong police force,” said Kundu.
It was in 1973 when the first three women cops were inducted into the police force in Himachal on compassionate grounds. Later, in 1975, the first batch of 28 regular lady constables were inducted and since then, they have become an integral part of the force.
The strength of the women cops now stands at 15 HPPS officers, eight HPS officers, 13 inspectors, 28 sub-inspectors, 45 assistant inspectors 100 constables and 2,136 constables. “ Today, women in Himachal are playing a central role and we intend to make police stations more gender inclusive as well. Since women constitute nearly 50% of humanity, it is natural that they should be fairly represented in an organisation responsible for public security,” said Kundu.
In 2009, the Union home ministry had set a target of 33% for women in the police force and Himachal Pradesh hopes to get there fast enough, if not be the first. The state already has 20% reservation for women at the constable level.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his budget speech announced that recruitment of women would be increased to 25%. “We have written to the state government to increase the percentage of women in the police force to 33%. At present, we have reserved 25% posts for women in constable recruitment and 33% in the recruitment of sub-inspectors,” added Kundu.
“Our intent goes beyond increasing their mere numbers and we aim to have women represented in leadership levels as well. Today, we have one woman ADGP, one deputy inspector general of police and three district police chiefs,” said the ADGP.
He said the women cops in the Himachal will now play a bigger role in investigations.
-
₹52K collected in fines from mosquito breeding spots in August :PMC
Though the rain might have taken a break, stagnant or stored water at residences and other establishments has turned into breeding grounds for mosquito larvae, leading to a spike in dengue cases in Pune Municipal Corporation, leading authorities to impose penalties. Till August 20, PMC reported 49 positive cases and 668 suspected cases of dengue, said officials. Assistant chief of health department at PMC, Dr Sanjeev Wavare said.
-
Ludhiana | Household to feel the pinch of rise in milk prices
The prices have been increased for the third time during the last 14 months. The price of cow milk has now increased from ₹55 to ₹57. “The rise in milk prices will also lead to an increase in the price of curd, butter, cheese (paneer) and clarified butter(ghee). This will put an additional burden of around ₹500-600 on every household,” Poonam Gupta, a resident of Deep Nagar near Dandi Swami chowk said.
-
Climate change is posing renewed challenge for farmers: PAU vice-chancellor
An agricultural biotechnologist, Satbir Singh Gosal, took charge as the 12th vice- chancellor (V-C) of Punjab Agricultural University on Saturday. Gosal was accorded a warm welcome by former PAU vice-chancellors SS Johl, KS Aulakh, MS Kang, BS Dhillon and World Food Prize laureate GS Khush. Gosal said farmers of the state were facing renewed challenges. Students handed over a memorandum to him.
-
Uttar Pradesh government asks DMs to buy cattle catcher vehicles
The Uttar Pradesh government has asked district magistrates (DMs) to buy cattle catcher multi-purpose vehicles by utilising the funds available to zila panchayats and kshetra panchayats under the state finance commission. Such vehicles need to be arranged to transport stray cattle and other big animals that meet with accidents, according to a government order (GO) issued by additional chief secretary (panchayati raj) Manoj Kumar Singh here.
-
Cash-strapped PCB readies proposal to monetise Dhobi Ghat
After sending a proposal to the Director General of Defence Estates seeking permission for leasing out the Golibar Maidan plot, the Pune Cantonment Board which is facing a fiscal crisis, has now readied another proposal for developing Dhobi Ghat plot on public-private partnership for a period of twenty years. Two more board properties are likely to be put up for lease soon, said officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics