Air Force Heritage Centre: Chandigarh admn gives 2 weeks to IAF to make fresh presentation

The Chandigarh administration on Friday gave two weeks’ time to the Indian Air Force (IAF) to finalise the design and layout of the Air Force Heritage Centre and make a fresh presentation within the next two weeks so that the project completion is expedited.

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Friday held a meeting to review the design and layout of the project with the UT administration and IAF officials. In the meeting, the IAF team presented the layout of the proposed centre along with the IAF artefacts which would be part of the centre. The technical and civil infrastructure required were also discussed, an official said, adding that following the presentations, the adviser asked the IAF to finalise the design and layout of the centre and make a fresh presentation to the department within the next two weeks.

The centre will come up at the Government Press Building, Sector 18, for which an agreement has been signed between the IAF and the UT administration.

As per the proposal, the IAF will showcase its vintage aircraft, armaments and memorabilia and other IAF Artefacts, including audio-video displays at the centre. The centre will also include a simulator where the public can experience the flying of the IAF aircraft. The administration had shut down the government printing press in 2019. It had then decided to house a vintage car museum and also to set up a heritage furniture museum on one of the floors. Another section was planned for organising auctions of the spare heritage furniture items. However, subsequently, it dropped the idea and inked a pact for the IAF vintage museum.