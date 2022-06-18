AITA Chandigarh Super Series: Qualifier Jaya Kapoor pulls off double duty, emerges champion

Qualifier Jaya Kapoor stole the spotlight on the concluding day of the AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, walking away with twin under-16 and under-18 singles’ titles on Friday.

Jaya defeated sixth seed Riya Kaushik in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in the girls’ under-18 singles’ final.

In the girls’ under-16 singles’ final, she toughed it out against A Raval of Gujarat in two close sets, winning the first set in a tie-breaker 7-6(4). She grew in confidence and took the second set 6-1.

In the boys’ under-18 singles’ final, Vatsal Manikantan defeated A Nagpure of Maharashtra 6-4, 7-5. K Chothani, meanwhile, eased past Vatsal Manikantan 6-0, 6-3 in the boys’ under-16 singles final. S Gaddam and Suhani Gaur took home the girls’ under-18 doubles’ title.

Final results

Boys’ U-18 singles’: Vatsal Manikantan (GJ) bt. A. Nagpure (MH) 6-4, 7-5;

Boys’ under-16: K. Chothani (GJ) bt. Vatsal Manikantan (GJ) [8] 6-0, 6-3

Girls’ under-18: Jaya Kapoor (UK) (Q) bt. Riya Kaushik (CH) [6] 6-4, 6-3;

Girls’ under-16: Jaya Kapoor (UK) bt. A. Raval (GJ) [8] 7-6(4), 6-1.