AITA Chandigarh Super Series: Top seed Sharma battles through opening round

Top seed S Sharma and qualifier Bhicky Sagolshem on Monday advanced into second round after registering victories in their respective boys’ U-18 singles openers at the AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament, being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Stadium, Sector 10.

Sharma needed three sets to overcome Arnav Bishnoi, eventually prevailing in a marathon 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 contest.

Sagolshem, meanwhile, notched up a big win, ousting Piyush Priyadarshi of Haryana 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets. Bhicky was in top form and never looked to be in complete control of proceedings throughout the contest.

Another qualifier, Shanker Heisnam defeated Aditya Chauhan in a three-set match to progress.

U-16 top seeds progress

In the boys’ under-16 singles first round, top seed Dhruv Sachdeva defeated qualifier Love Pahal in straightforward fashion, winning 6-1, 6-2.

Other players who moved into the next round included Shanker Heisnam, V Manikantan and Parmarth Kaushik and S. Sharma.

Top seed S Kumari and Kritika Sharma also advanced into the pre-quarterfinals of the girls’ under-16 singles category.

Kumari dropped just four games against Mehakpreet Kaur of Punjab, cruising to a 6-1, 6-3 victory.