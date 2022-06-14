Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AITA Chandigarh Super Series: Top seed Sharma battles through opening round
AITA Chandigarh Super Series: Top seed Sharma battles through opening round

Sharma needed three sets to overcome Arnav Bishnoi at the AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament, being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Stadium, Sector 10
Top seed Sharma battled through his opening round at the AITA Super Series, being held in Chandigarh. (AFP)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 02:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Top seed S Sharma and qualifier Bhicky Sagolshem on Monday advanced into second round after registering victories in their respective boys’ U-18 singles openers at the AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament, being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Stadium, Sector 10.

Sharma needed three sets to overcome Arnav Bishnoi, eventually prevailing in a marathon 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 contest.

Sagolshem, meanwhile, notched up a big win, ousting Piyush Priyadarshi of Haryana 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets. Bhicky was in top form and never looked to be in complete control of proceedings throughout the contest.

Another qualifier, Shanker Heisnam defeated Aditya Chauhan in a three-set match to progress.

U-16 top seeds progress

In the boys’ under-16 singles first round, top seed Dhruv Sachdeva defeated qualifier Love Pahal in straightforward fashion, winning 6-1, 6-2.

Other players who moved into the next round included Shanker Heisnam, V Manikantan and Parmarth Kaushik and S. Sharma.

Top seed S Kumari and Kritika Sharma also advanced into the pre-quarterfinals of the girls’ under-16 singles category.

Kumari dropped just four games against Mehakpreet Kaur of Punjab, cruising to a 6-1, 6-3 victory.

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
