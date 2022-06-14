AITA Chandigarh Super Series: Top seed Sharma battles through opening round
Top seed S Sharma and qualifier Bhicky Sagolshem on Monday advanced into second round after registering victories in their respective boys’ U-18 singles openers at the AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament, being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Stadium, Sector 10.
Sharma needed three sets to overcome Arnav Bishnoi, eventually prevailing in a marathon 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 contest.
Sagolshem, meanwhile, notched up a big win, ousting Piyush Priyadarshi of Haryana 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets. Bhicky was in top form and never looked to be in complete control of proceedings throughout the contest.
Another qualifier, Shanker Heisnam defeated Aditya Chauhan in a three-set match to progress.
U-16 top seeds progress
In the boys’ under-16 singles first round, top seed Dhruv Sachdeva defeated qualifier Love Pahal in straightforward fashion, winning 6-1, 6-2.
Other players who moved into the next round included Shanker Heisnam, V Manikantan and Parmarth Kaushik and S. Sharma.
Top seed S Kumari and Kritika Sharma also advanced into the pre-quarterfinals of the girls’ under-16 singles category.
Kumari dropped just four games against Mehakpreet Kaur of Punjab, cruising to a 6-1, 6-3 victory.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics