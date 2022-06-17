AITA Super Series Tennis Tourney: Vatsal, Jaya enter U-16, U-18 finals

Vatsal Manikantan and Jaya Kapoor moved into both under-16 and 18 singles boys’ and girls’ finals, respectively, winning the semi-finals clashes during the AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Thursday.

Playing in the boys’ U-18 semi-finals, Vatsal defeated qualifier Bhicky Sagolshem in a three-set match 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, while Anmol Nagpure beat fourth seed Om Yadav 6-1, 6-2.

In the girls’ under-18 singles semi-finals, sixth seed Riya Kaushik beat H Dhanda in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

Qualifier Jaya Kapoor upset seventh seed Suhani Gour of Haryana in a three-set match 6-4, 6-2. Jaya will play A Raval of Gujarat in the girls’ under-16 singles finals on Friday.

Doubles’ final

Bhicky Sagolshem and Shankar Heisnam lifted the boys’ under-18 doubles’ title. They defeated V Manikantan-Nagpure 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided clash. Dhruv Sachdeva and Swastik Sharma won the boys’ under-16 doubles’ title.