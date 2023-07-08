Mehbooba must offer apology over demographic change remark: AJKPC

The All-Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC), an umbrella organisation of elected PRI members, on Friday came down heavily on the former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for her ‘anti-poor’ and ‘anti-rural people’ utterances.

Addressing media persons here, AJKPC president Anil Sharma said, “Mehbooba Mufti has been trying to sabotage ‘PMAY Grameen scheme’ by instigating people in the name of demographic change.” Sharma asked the PDP president to offer and unconditional apology to poor people living in villages as she made deliberate attempt to sabotage the scheme under the garb of baseless utterances of demographic change.

Sharma said it was unfortunate that the former chief minister, who once took an oath of the Constitution, was unaware of the PMAY Grameen scheme and made ‘factually incorrect’ statement which was aimed to instigate people to create unrest at village level.

“We strongly criticise PDP resident Mehbooba Mufti’s statement on land allotment to the homeless in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a deliberate attempt to sabotage the welfare scheme meant for rural people by instigating people in the name of demographic change. Her statement is the reflection of frustration,” said Sharma.

The PDP president on Wednesday accused LG Manoj Sinha-led administration of “importing slums and poverty” in the Union territory by allotting five-marla plots free of charge to the homeless in the region.

She had said under the pretext of providing houses to homeless people, the administration is trying to change the demography of the Union territory.

