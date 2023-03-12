Ajnala clash: BJP demands arrest of Amritpal Singh, his aides, questions AAP government’s ‘inaction

Ludhiana Accusing the AAP government of failing to control the spread of anti-social elements that propagate radical ideologies, the Ludhiana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded the state dispensation to arrest Sikh radical activist and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his associates for violence at Ajnala police station last month.

Amritpal and his followers attacked the Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 24, demanding the release of an associate who had been arrested in connection with a case involving him and 25 others. (HT file photo)

During a press conference here, BJP Punjab vice president Kewal Singh Dhillon expressed concern that Amritpal and his associates used force to capture a police station, creating an environment of fear in Punjab.

He urged the Punjab government to take strict action against them.

Dhillon also questioned why no action has been taken against the accused, despite the DGP’s statement that they had used force to take over the police station and beat up police officers.

Calling for immediate arrest of all individuals involved in the incident by the Punjab government, he said that the actions of the separatists, who carried out their actions under the pretext of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, were a severe affront to the Sikh community. This incident has led to widespread concern and outrage among Sikhs worldwide.

BJP state general secretary Jevan Gupta said that the situation in Punjab has become a major concern as the state’s law and order situation has collapsed with gangsters exerting significant control.