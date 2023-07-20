Akal Takht, SGPC flay parole given to Gurmeet Ram Rahim

The Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday condemned the parole awarded to Sirsa-based Sacha Sauda Chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said a murderer and rapist is being provided special favour in the form of repeated parole. (File Photo)

In a video statement, Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said, “Sikh political prisoners have been serving imprisonment for decades and they were not being released despite having their term completed, while a murderer and rapist is being provided special favour in the form of repeated parole”. “The treatment being meted out to the Sikhs makes the Sikhs feel slave in this country. Depriving of the Sikh prisoners of release is violation of human rights”, he added.

Meanwhile, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also raised an objection over the decision. “Dual standard policy of the government is creating feeling of alienation and distrust among the Sikhs. The governments are repeatedly releasing Ram Rahim by ignoring his grave offences. They are doing so just for political gains. So, the parole given to him should be revoked and he should be kept in jail”.