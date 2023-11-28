Akal Takht jathedar condemns threats issued to Dhesi over Gaza issue

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Monday condemned alleged death threats being issued to UK Sikh Member of Parliament Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi over the issue violence in Gaza by Israel forces.

In a tweet shared by him on November 17, Dhesi said, “Facing death threats and abuse won’t deter me from saying road to #Gaza peace is complex, as Israel and Hamas don’t agree to #CeasefireNow. To those spreading lies, I voted against #ceasefire: I abstained on others’ amendments but voted for Labour plan for “end to the violence”.

Reacting to it, the jathedar said, “Sikhs are proud of Dhesi, who flagged the issue of peace and human rights. The community is praying for peace in Gaza and Israel. Dhesi raised the issue taking inspiration from Sikh principles. The racist forces are irritated with the stand taken by the Sikh parliamentarian.”

“Dhesi must be supported by the world community for this cause,” he added.

