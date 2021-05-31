Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Akal Takht slams state govt for not providing vaccine to SGPC
chandigarh news

Akal Takht slams state govt for not providing vaccine to SGPC

If deras are converted into vaccination centres, why not provide such facilities on the premises of gurdwaras, asks head of the religious body
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 01:49 AM IST
A health worker inoculates a man with vaccine at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday. (PTI)

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday flayed the Punjab government for not providing vaccine to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for organising free vaccination camps at gurdwaras.

Speaking to mediapersons in Amritsar, he said, “The step taken by the SGPC to get people vaccinated on its own is a good initiative. It is a service to humanity. I would like to ask the Union government to provide vaccine to the state governments. It should also import vaccine from other countries. It should also allow religious organisations to import the vaccines directly so that maximum people are inoculated.”

If a dera is converted into a vaccination centre, why not provide such facilities on the premises of gurdwaras which are already helping people since day one, he questioned.

“The SGPC and DSGMC have already converted congregation halls of gurdwaras into Covid-care centres. Discriminating with the SGPC and other Sikh institutions is not good,” he added.

Such arrangements with deras are aimed at garnering votes. This is not a good trend, he said.

“Deaths of lakhs of people prove that the governments have failed to contain the virus infection across the country. They could not even provide oxygen to Covid patients,” the acting jathedar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

Chocolate-coated grasshoppers to mealworm salad, eatery serves insects as meals

Man’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch

6-year-old’s adorable video to PM Modi on homework catches J&K L-G's attention
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World No Tobacco Day 2021
Mehul Choksi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP