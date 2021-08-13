Akali Dal demands independent probe into gangster’s treatment at Batala hospital

The Shiromani Akali Dali (SAD) on Thursday demanded an independent probe by a sitting judge of the high court or a CBI inquiry into the medical treatment given to a gangster at a private hospital in Batala.

Happy Shah, a close associate of notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, was treated at the hospital after he had sustained a bullet injury in a retaliatory fire when he along with his three aides had gunned down history sheeter Rana Kandowalia in Amritsar.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, party leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia produced CCTV footage showing how the gangster was treated at the hospital. “Some Congress leaders close to certain cabinet ministers managed to get the gangster treated at the hospital,” he claimed.

The SAD leader said due action should be taken against the hospital management besides arresting the absconding accused. He also produced video footage claiming the gangster was escorted out of the hospital from the back gate after his treatment.

The SAD had been highlighting the gangster- police-jail administration nexus for the last four-and-a-half years, he said. “The Congress government had facilitated the shifting of Bhagwanpuria to the Tihar jail in Delhi. Even as Bhagwanpuria has 59 cases registered against him in Punjab, he was allowed to be shifted to Delhi. Even the judge who heard the plea calling for shifting of Bhagwanpuria had said the gangster was running a crime syndicate in the Bathinda jail and was involved in heinous crimes in league with inter -state criminals. Now, he is running a crime syndicate from the Tihar and we are seeing the consequences here in Punjab,” the Akali leader added.

Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, who is leading the investigation into the case, said, “We are verifying the facts about the hospital’s involvement. If anyone is found to be guilty, action will be taken.”