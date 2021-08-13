Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Akali Dal demands independent probe into gangster’s treatment at Batala hospital
chandigarh news

Akali Dal demands independent probe into gangster’s treatment at Batala hospital

Claims that some Congress leaders close to certain cabinet ministers managed to get the history sheeter treated
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dali MLA Bikram Singh Majithia.

The Shiromani Akali Dali (SAD) on Thursday demanded an independent probe by a sitting judge of the high court or a CBI inquiry into the medical treatment given to a gangster at a private hospital in Batala.

Happy Shah, a close associate of notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, was treated at the hospital after he had sustained a bullet injury in a retaliatory fire when he along with his three aides had gunned down history sheeter Rana Kandowalia in Amritsar.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, party leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia produced CCTV footage showing how the gangster was treated at the hospital. “Some Congress leaders close to certain cabinet ministers managed to get the gangster treated at the hospital,” he claimed.

The SAD leader said due action should be taken against the hospital management besides arresting the absconding accused. He also produced video footage claiming the gangster was escorted out of the hospital from the back gate after his treatment.

The SAD had been highlighting the gangster- police-jail administration nexus for the last four-and-a-half years, he said. “The Congress government had facilitated the shifting of Bhagwanpuria to the Tihar jail in Delhi. Even as Bhagwanpuria has 59 cases registered against him in Punjab, he was allowed to be shifted to Delhi. Even the judge who heard the plea calling for shifting of Bhagwanpuria had said the gangster was running a crime syndicate in the Bathinda jail and was involved in heinous crimes in league with inter -state criminals. Now, he is running a crime syndicate from the Tihar and we are seeing the consequences here in Punjab,” the Akali leader added.

Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, who is leading the investigation into the case, said, “We are verifying the facts about the hospital’s involvement. If anyone is found to be guilty, action will be taken.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Saree from Sabyasachi H&M collaboration collection leaves people with thoughts

This clip from an Australian zoo is all about overload of koala cuteness. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP