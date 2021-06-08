Akali Dal demands tax waivers for businesses in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday demanded that the Congress government in Punjab should waive property tax and fixed charges on electricity bills for the industrial sector as well as shops, hotels and restaurants for one year.

The former deputy chief minister said the move will compensate for the losses suffered by businesses due to repeated lockdowns imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had promised to waive fixed charges on power bills for two months last year, but the government went back on this commitment,” said Sukhbir in a press statement issued on Tuesday.

He said the things had gone from bad to worse, as the industrial sector, hospitality sector and other businesses are running in losses, making it essential to waive fixed charges from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

“Similarly, a one-year property tax waiver should be implemented for the trade and industry sectors to help them tide over the current Covid-19 crisis,” said the Ferozepur MP.

Sukhbir announced that in case the Congress government remains “insensitive to the suffering of the trade and industry”, the SAD would implement these waivers if voted to power in the state in 2022.

The SAD chief said it was shocking that no relief had been extended to any section of society till now. “A compensation of ₹2 lakh should be extended to families of all Covid victims besides cash assistance of ₹6,000 per month to all BPL families for six months,” he said.

He also demanded a one-year waiver of road tax for all cab and auto operators as they had lost their livelihood due to the pandemic.